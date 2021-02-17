Marie Elena Shows, 79, of Port Lavaca, was born September 3, 1941, in Colorado. She fell asleep in death on Feb. 9, 2021, in Port Lavaca.
She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Ninfa Parra. She married Raymond Shows on April 10, 1962, and had three children together. She was preceded in death by parents, Antonio & Ninfa Parra; sisters, Jenny Montoya, Maria Celia Montoya, Josephine Johnson and Carrie Parra; brothers, Tony Parra and Charles Parra. She is survived by Raymond Shows, her sons, Raymond Shows Jr. and Terry Shows, her daughter Lenore Lynn Brown and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Caroline, Olivia and Eddie.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on December 24, 1966. Marie set a fine example of faith until her death, remaining courageous and speaking with others about the Bible’s promise of a time when suffering and tears of sorrow will be gone from earth forever. One of her favorite scriptures was John 5:28, 29 where Jehovah God promises a resurrection. Ray is waiting for that day when he will be able to see his loving wife again.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 20.
