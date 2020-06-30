Mark W. Sauer went to be with the Lord June 20, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born Oct. 10, 1953 in Shiner to Marvin W. and Katherine A. Schultz Sauer.
Mark was raised in Port Lavaca. He retired from Dow Chemical Company where he worked as a project manager. In his spare time he liked tinkering in his shop, but playing his guitar and singing with and for his family, and fishing was what really made him happiest. He liked writing music and making up silly songs to make his mother and sisters laugh. Mark seemed to always be helpful to his family and his many friends; physically, emotionally, and financially.
Mark was not a perfect man, no man is, but was a good son, brother, father and grandfather. He was loving and thoughtful. He was a good friend and a kindly neighbor to those near him.
He is survived by his mother, Katherine Ann Schultz Sauer, of Pearl; sisters, Catherine Gwen Hillyard and husband, Clifton, of Pearl, Sharon Ann Wilborn and husband, Larry, of Port Lavaca, and Karen Marie Smith and husband, Curtis “Leroy”, of Port O’Connor; sons, Matthew Wayne Rike and wife, Julia, of Spring, and Lucas John Rike, of San Angelo; grandchildren, Madison Nichole Rike, Chloe Sue Rike, Chandler John Rike and Matthew Nicholas Rike.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin W. Sauer.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Grace Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his nephews: Kenny Haschke, Clint Haschke, Greg Blank, Darin Blank and grand-nephews Kyle Haschke and Trenton Blank.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
