Marklan Ray Leftwich (Ray), 53, of Seadrift, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 27, 1966 in Pasadena to the late Gail Ray Leftwich and Lyn Bullington Leftwich.
Employed as a lead operator in the oil and gas industry on a platform for Wood Group in the Gulf of Mexico, Ray spent two weeks off shore and two weeks on shore. He was extremely knowledgeable, skilled and talented. He took his responsibilities very seriously and attended hundreds of hours in special training and received numerous achievement awards.
Ray loved life. His photos of the beautiful sunrises and sunsets from the offshore platform will always be cherished by his family and friends. Truly a man of many talents, he loved woodworking, barbecues, gardening, X-Box gaming, the beach, and cooking (his world famous chicken wings) will never be forgotten. Ray had a hilarious sense of humor. During visits with family or friends, he would keep everyone laughing and was always the life of the party. He loved all music. Any time a cool tune would play; you would find Ray tapping his toe to the rhythm.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shelly Scallan Leftwich; mother, Lyn Bullington Leftwich; brother, Glyn Leftwich and wife, Kimberly; son, Travis Leftwich; and three daughters, Christa Pompa and husband, T.J. Pompa, Felicia L. Floria and Heather Leftwich; nephew, A.J. Leftwich, numerous cousins and his parents-in law, Forrest and Nancy Pomykal. In addition Ray is also survived by his pride and joy, his granddaughters, Chloe Floria, Lily Floria, Everly Pompa and Aubrey Pompa. He loved those little girls and was an amazing Papaw.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gail Ray Leftwich; his paternal grandparents; his maternal grandparents; and infant son, C.J. Leftwich.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at King Fisher Beach (front beach) Pavilion in Port O’Connor. The celebration will be casual and a barbecue lunch will be served.
Shelly and the family wish to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Hospice of South Texas and the staff at M.D. Anderson in Houston.
Memorials or donations can be made to donor’s choice.
