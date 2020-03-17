Marlene Archangel, 87, of Port Lavaca, transitioned to her eternal resting place in heaven March 14, 2020. Marlene was born Aug. 1, 1932 to the late James Rhodes and Eldret Williams Rhodes.
While still a teenager, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized April 24, 1949. During her marriage to the late Rev. Samuel Archangel, one daughter and three sons were born.
Marlene attended Wilkins School in Port Lavaca during her elementary school years and in 1948, graduated from F.W. Gross High School in Victoria. She had the honor of being salutatorian of her class and proudly kept in her possession the original handwritten speech she read to her senior class. Marlene loved to dance and deeply enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Her memory will remain forever in the hearts of her daughter, Vera Archangel (AJ), of Port Lavaca; son, Edwin Archangel (Valencia), of Houston; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Rhodes; sons, Larry Archangel and Alton Archangel.
Visitation will begin from 12:30-1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, with services at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, located at 811 S. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are AJ Green, Derrick Green, Justin Williams, Gerald Phillips, Lawrence Williams, LC Callis and Dorian Miller. Honorary Pallbearers are Milton Rhodes, Morris Williams, Richard T. Rhodes, Bryson Archangel, Michael Archangel and Xavier Archangel.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. 361-552-2300.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.