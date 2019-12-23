Martin Islas, 56, of Port Lavaca passed away Dec. 19, 2019. He was born June 14, 1963 in Port Lavaca to Jesus and Antonia Islas. Martin was an avid gardener and fisherman.
He loved to travel and spend time grilling out with his family. He was a Cowboys, Longhorn, Spurs and Chicago Cubs Fan. Martin never met a stranger and he would help anyone with anything they needed. His grandson, Cole, was the apple of his eye and they were inseparable.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sheri Islas; daughter, Stephanie Breeden; sons, Josh Breeden, of Tennessee, and Joseph Salon Islas; siblings, Tony Islas, Mary Lou Islas, Zeniada Fields, Anita Webb, R. Islas, Felix Islas and Jesse Islas Jr.; grandchildren, Cole Gwaltney, Landon Breeden and Clementine Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. be Sunday, Dec. 22, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
Honorary Pallbearers are Edgar Verduzco, Dionico Aguilar, Robert Vasquez and the employees of Brand Safway.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
