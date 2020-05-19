Mary Ellen Sapsky Weber, 80, formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Austin. She was born Aug. 4, 1939 in Galveston to George and Louise Sapsky.
She graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1957. In 1960, she completed her studies in X-ray Technology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, John Sealy Hospital in Galveston. She was employed as an X-ray technician at Citizens Hospital in Victoria until she married Vincent J. Weber in 1963. They relocated to Port Lavaca and were blessed with five children. She returned to her field of study and worked at Champ Traylor Medical Hospital, now Memorial Medical Center, in Port Lavaca for 15 years as an X-ray technician.
She is survived by: son Stephen Weber and wife, Lisa, of San Antonio; daughter, Sally Hsieh and husband, John, of Boston, Massachusetts; son, David Weber and wife, Jennifer Stretcher, of Victoria; son, Charles Weber, of Austin; son, James Weber and wife, Melissa, of Pasadena; sister Sylvia Sapsky, of Lubbock; brother George Sapsky and wife, Ruby, of Texas City; and grandchildren: Cameron Weber, Addie Lamb, Taylor Lamb, Grayson Weber and Cayden Weber.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent, her parents, and brother, Raymond Sapsky.
A private service will be held for family.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca.
