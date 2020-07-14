Mary Padron, 89, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, July 8, 2020. She was born April 23, 1931 in Port Lavaca to the late Guadalupe Resendez and Angelita Velez Resendez.
She is survived by her daughters, Frances Aviles (Lupe), Bertha Bonuz (Louis) and Becky Padron, all of Port Lavaca; sons, Rubin Padron (Rachel), Oscar Padron, Carlos Padron and Steve Padron (Eva), all of Port Lavaca; sisters, Susie Delgado (Stanley), Pauline Resendez and Lupe Resendez, all of Port Lavaca; brothers, Manuel Resendez, of Port Lavaca, and Louis Resendez, of Victoria; brother-in-laws, Ray Villalobos, Jose Zuniga and Sabino Orta. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Natividad Padron; parents; sisters, Anita Orta, Elena Villalobos, Lucy Delgado and Josephine Zuniga; brothers, Joe Resendez and John Resendez; and grandchild, Justin Padron.
Visitation began from 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 13, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation resumed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. James Dvorak officiating. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael Padron, Ramiro Padron, Zachary Padron, Aaron Padron, Oscar Cumpian Jr. and Kris Bonuz. Honorary pallbearer was Ethan Ruiz.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
