MaryAnn Goss Thielen was born Sept. 6, 1940 in Colorado City and left this world surrounded by family Feb. 17, 2021 after a short battle with Pancreatic cancer.
She met the love of her life, Jay F. Thielen, while abroad in Germany and the two were married April 23, 1963 in Basil, Switzerland. After arriving home in the States they started their life in Port Lavaca to raise their girls.
MaryAnn was full of life, never knowing a stranger. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church as well as several other areas of the community. She drove a bus for Calhoun County Independent School District for just over 42 years and loved every child that came through her bus doors. She was a life long Girl Scout, a member of the DAR, and had a great love for animals, history, science, and genealogy.
She leaves behind daughters, Carmen (Don) Timora, of Snyder, Carlynn Bird (Karen), of Port Lavaca; grandchildren: Tamara Hale (Matt), of Snyder, Jessica Edwards (Ryan), of Snyder, Jay Thielen (Allyson), of Ganado, Taylor Bird, of College Station, Trent and Kaloeb Betancourt, of San Marcos and great-grandchildren: Mya, Luke, Liam, Penelope, and Allyce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jay and Audrey Goss, Velma and Jimmy Burkhart; husband, Jay Thielen; great-grandson, Jay Thielen Jr., grand son-in-law, Richard Speigel; and brother, Donald Goss.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First Presbyterian Church in memory of MaryAnn Thielen. Her body was sent to Texas State University for forensics and education.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca.
