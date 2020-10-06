Matias G. Ramirez, 81, was called to his heavenly home Friday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1939 in Falfurrias to the late Jacinto and Lorenza G. Ramirez.
He enjoyed fishing and singing. He loved taking spontaneous trips to visit family. He liked riding around and reminiscing of the good ole’ days. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who was taken too soon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Matias is survived by his wife of 62 years, Cleotilde Ramirez; his children: Gloria Perez, Martin Ramirez (Isabel), Mike Ramirez (Trish Arredondo), Mario Ramirez, Melinda Calzada (Robert) and Melissa Ramirez (Gabriel Loera); sister, Teresa Ramirez; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great, great-grandchildren; along with other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matias Ramirez Jr.; sisters, Anita Benavides, Adelina Garza, Amelia Morales and Adelia Morales; and brothers, Jacinto Ramirez, Joe Ramirez and Rene Ramirez.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Morales Cemetery in Long Mott.
Pallbearers are Jason Perez, Miguel Ramirez, Robert Calzada Jr., Mark Ramirez, Matt Devon Tijerina, Giovanni Ramirez, Gilbert Ramirez and Phillip Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathan Ramirez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
