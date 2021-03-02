Matthew Paul Cuellar, 42, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, with his family at his side. He was born Nov. 15, 1978 in Victoria County to William Leon and Victoria Annette Jurasek Cuellar.
He attended and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1997. Matthew loved music, singing, camping and fishing. He was a part of the “Songsters Choir” at Calhoun High School from 1996-1997. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing with his group at different competitions and events. Matthew recently moved back to Port Lavaca after living in California for 23 years. He attended Sierra College. He was a member of the Catholic church.
Matthew is survived by his parents, WM Leon and Vicki Cuellar; brother, Marcus Cuellar and his wife, Adrienne; nephew, WM Brooks, of Katy; along with many cousins, uncles and aunts. Matthew will be truly missed.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial Rosary at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. His brother, Marcus Cuellar, will serve as pallbearer.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
