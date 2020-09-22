With heavy hearts, the family of Melbourn Dennis Shillings, 84, of Port Lavaca, announces his passing Sept. 16, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 28, 1936 in Center to Dorothy Melbourn Shillings and Mahon ("Skeeter") Dennis Shillings, and was the eldest of three children, his brother Joe in Port Lavaca and sister Paula deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce McDonald Shillings; his son, Scott Shillings and wife Diane, of Houston; daughter Susan Solcher and husband, Steve, of Houston; and daughter, Sherri Shilling,s of Port Lavaca. His grandchildren are Clayton Shillings and wife Emily, Grant Shillings, Conrad Shillings, Christian Solcher, Jordan Solcher Bumstead and husband Ryan, Derek Dierlam and wife Lindsey, Cody Kneupper, Shay Kneupper and Lane Kneupper. Great-grandchildren include Barret, Carson and Amy Shillings (Clayton and Emily), Darren Dierlam (Derek and Lindsey).
He graduated from Sam Houston State University, where he was a member of the rodeo team for four years. During that time, his team won a national title. Upon graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army where he achieved the rank of Captain in the Armor Division as Tank Commander. He began his career teaching school in Tivoli and Port Lavaca.
After several years in the education field, Melbourn and his father, “Skeeter”, began farming rice. Mel worked long hours in the fields and at times was assisted by his son, Scott, who helped him during the hot summers when school was out. He gradually started buying cattle and became a rancher full time. Melbourn loved raising cattle and improving the grass on the ranch land. Eventually, he earned the reputation of breeding some of the best Charolais crossbred calves. For years, his daughter, Sherri, worked with him at the Shillings Cattle Company, eventually becoming the ranch manager. Shortly thereafter, Sherri’s son Derek joined them. Melbourn was proud that there would now be a 6th generation of cattle ranchers.
He supported Calhoun County in many ways including serving as president of Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association and 30 years as a board member for the Drainage District #8, as well as The Cattlemen’s Association. He loved the FFA and supported many students through the County Fair auction. He enjoyed Port O’Connor bay fishing, gun and bow hunting and golfing.
For many years, Melbourn fought the inherited disease of alcoholism. One day, he made a resolution to quit and attended 90 meetings in 90 days. This past year, he received his 28‐year chip. He spent many years sponsoring and mentoring others challenged with the same struggles and made lifetime friends in the process. This is one of his and his family’s proudest accomplishments.
Melbourn’s Christian faith strengthened through the years and he and Joyce became very involved in Point Comfort United Methodist Church. While serving on the church board, he and Pastor James Amerson became great friends. Because neither had traveled much, they made a pact to travel to places they always dreamed of including Australia and the Panama Canal. These trips of Christian fellowship made a big impact on Mel. He began traveling more, which included multiple trips with Joyce to Oregon, Washington and Novia Scotia.
Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service.
Pallbearers are grandsons in attendance. Honorary pallbearers are John Thompson, Phillip Henke, Steven Dierschke, Stanley Dierlam and Mack Rhodes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675; Calhoun County Fair Association, PO Box 42, Port Lavaca, TX. 77979; and Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association, PO Box 625, Port Lavaca, TX. 77979.
