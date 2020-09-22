Melvin Cash Jr. passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Walla Walla, Washington. He was born Feb. 4 1953 in Corpus Christi to Melvin and Georgia Cash.
He graduated from Calhoun High School and spent twenty years in the U.S. Navy and Homeland Security.
He is survived by his children Michelle, Rachel and Korbin; and sisters, Ann Patterson (Wayne) and Methel Carroll (Edward).
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Whitlow.
