Michael Edward Hilscher, 64, of Mesquite, sadly passed away on May 14, 2023. He was born March 6, 1959 in Laredo.
He graduated from Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca in 1977. Mike married his beloved Mary Ellen Garza on Aug. 2, 1996. They celebrated 18 years of marriage until her passing on April 8, 2015.
He leaves behind his mother, Margaret Hilscher; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Lori Hilscher; and youngest brother, Robert Hilscher. He also leaves behind the children and their families he lovingly accepted into his life, Alex and Rene Gonzales, Tina Gonzalez, Susan Larey and Sylvia Nicholson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Hilscher.
A celebration of life service was held in his honor at 3 p.m. May 19, at Laurel Oaks Funeral Home in Mesquite.
