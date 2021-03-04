Michael Fox, 54, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. He was born Aug. 3, 1966 in Victoria to Harry and the late Lucy Fox.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fox; father, Harry Fox; sister, Nancy Hare; sons, Samuel Fox and Adam Fox; and grandchild, Ezekiel Fox.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Fox; sister, Phyllis Askew; and grandparents, Harry and Hettie Fox, and PW and Loraine Gottschald.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Point Comfort United Methodist Church, located at 92 Wood St. in Point Comfort.
