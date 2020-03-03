Nancy J. McCarley, 90, of Wimberley, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 13, 1930 to Royce and Mary Mitchell.
Nancy graduated from high school in 1948 and continued her education at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. She married Robert R. McCarley Oct. 4, 1952 in Crane. They were married for 64 years. Nancy began her teaching career in Kermit and then taught school for the Calhoun County Independent School District. Following her husband’s retirement in May 1985, they moved to Wimberley. She continued teaching in Dripping Springs until her retirement.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
She is survived by daughter, Lee Ann McCarley, of San Angelo, and Steve Askew, daughter, Laurie Sisak and husband, Jimmy, of New Braunfels; grandson, Tim and wife, Stephanie and grandchildren Avery and Peyton of Seguin; her dear cousin, Kelly Ludeke, of New Braunfels; special niece, Julie Brooks and husband, Ashley, of Center Point; and her dear friend, Jill Zuehlke, of San Angelo.
Visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Thomason Funeral Home, located in Wimberley. Interment followed at the Wimberley Cemetery.
Visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the guest registry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.