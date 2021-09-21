Nancy Jo Amundson Harborth, 58, of Port O’Connor, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Port Lavaca. She was born Jan. 1, 1963 in Denver, Colorado to Chantal Theodore Hawes.
Nancy graduated from Calhoun High School. She met and married the love of her life, Freddie Harborth, and to this union two daughters were born.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Freddie Harborth; daughters, Tesha Russell and Patricia Hoffman; parents, Freddie and Chantal Hawes; grandchildren: whom she affectionately referred to as “Mimi’s Little Peanuts”, Kailyn Russell, Ty Russell, Addy Hoffman, Jace Hoffman and Gracey Hoffman, sisters, Stephanie Holt and Lisa Goode; brothers, Timothy Amundson, Sean Hawes, Michael Hawes and Walker Hawes; and many loving nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Port O’Connor, officiated by Fr. Tommy Chen. Interment will immediately follow at Port O’Connor Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Sammy Holt, Benjamin Bourg, Austin Brewer, Alan Amundson, Daniel Harborth and Ashton Harborth. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Hudson, Rodney Brewer, Bryan Richter, Ben Koonce, and JC Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Port O’Connor Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 732, Port O’Connor, Texas 77982.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
