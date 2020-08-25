Nathalie (Lee) Schmidli, 93, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 after a brief illness.
Lee and Roy met at Chiropractic College in St. Louis, Missouri where she became an X-ray and lab technician. After graduation, she moved to take a job in Philadelphia while Roy came to Port Lavaca to open a Chiropractic practice. Four years later she came by train to Texas to marry Roy in 1950. Joining in 1951, they were active members of Salem Lutheran Church for many decades. They were also well known in the area as Polka Dancers and Square Dancers.
She is survived by one son, Roy Henry Jr.; daughters, Lisette and Giselle; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Roy H. Schmidli; and daughter, Laquita.
Honoring Lee’s request, following cremation there will not be a memorial service. Her death was not caused by the corona virus. At 93, her body was just spent. At the end, with a smile on her face, she said, “Too Much Dancing.”
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
