Nathan Kenneth Rogers, 61, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born June 15, 1958 in
Cuero to the late Louis V. Rogers and Ruby L. Steen Rogers.
Nathan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1982.
He is survived by his wife; Jeanetta Lewis, of Port Lavaca; daughters, Misty Rogers, of Houston and Natasha Rhodes, of Victoria; sisters, Grace L. Rogers, of Port Lavaca, Julia C. McAfee and Jacqueline Rogers, of Houston, and Diane Barefield of Port Lavaca; brothers: Michael W. Steen (Rhonda) of Temple, Lionel Rogers of Houston, Stanley G. Rogers, of Port Lavaca, Curtis Mumphord (Elaine), of Houston, and William J. Shropshire, of Cuero; grandchildren: Trumayne Times, of Houston, and Xavier and Kyjuan Smith, of Port Lavaca, and Javashae Rhodes, Ja’Sean Rhodes and Ja’liyah Rhodes, all of Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; Rosemary Steen.
Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, with a service at 11 a.m. at Pilgrims Christian Church, located at 1311 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca, with Pastor Ronnie Simple officiating. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery with Full Military Honors Under the Auspices of Calhoun County Combined Honor Guard.
Pallbearers were Marcus D. Rogers, Robert L. Rodgers, Xavier Smith, Merwan Hansajeh, Clay King and Ricky Rodgers.
Honorary pallbearers were Carl Rogers Sr., Edward Love, R.L. Rogers, Clarence Rodgers, Samuel Love Jr., Earl Moon and Charles E. Guerra.
His family lost a good soldier and heaven has gained a great soul.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
