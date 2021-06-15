Noe Bernardo Bazan went to be with the Lord April 19, 2020 at the age of 63.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
