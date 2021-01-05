Norma Tuttle passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020. She went to be with the Lord at the age of 84. She was born July 31, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Elwood and Mary Halbert Arnold.
Norma was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working the nursery at church and at The Get Together Skating Rink, going to Dairy Queen and was a fan of the Houston Astros. She also enjoyed playing cards and Dominoes.
She is survived by her children Jeff (Dayna) Tuttle, James (Jan) Tuttle and Dawn (Stephen) Henry; grandchildren: Grace (Cody) Bauman, Jeff (Ashley) Tuttle Jr., Cody Tuttle, Oliver Tuttle, Griffin Tuttle, Samantha Michaelsen, Seth Michaelsen, Ray Henry, Jake Henry, David (Paula) Tuttle and Amber Harris; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; son, Micheal Tuttle; and sisters, Janet Arnold and Ruth Venrick.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. A Graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Blanconia Cemetery between Beeville and Refugio.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Tamu Kwi, Wanda Lucerio, Mary Moorhead, and Norma’s church family at Alamo Heights Baptist Church for the love and care they gave to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 110 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.