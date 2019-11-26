Norman Lee Marshall Sr., 89, went to his heavenly home Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1930 in Port Lavaca to Alfred and Laura Marshall.
After graduation from Port Lavaca High School in 1949, he went on to play football for Victoria College for one season and then enlisted with the United States Air Force where he became a weatherman stationed in Alaska and the Pacific Islands during the Korean War. It was while he was visiting the base in Houston that he met Mary Louise Searls, whom he married on July 11, 1954.
In 1960, Norman opened up his own car dealership, Marshall Pontiac, Buick, Oldsmobile, GMC and later added Chevrolet. Then in 2000, he retired from selling cars to pursue his favorite pastime, fishing. Many people in Calhoun County were blessed with the fish that were caught and fried by Norman, as he was always willing and ready to share.
The last years of Norman’s life were spent as a resident of Trinity Shores where he was loved and cared for by many wonderful caretakers and residents and his family wishes to thank all those who helped care for him.
Norman was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Louise, and second wife, Arlene; his parents; and seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by he and Louise’s two children, Jeanette Batchelder (Wesley) and Norman Lee Marshall Jr. (Ronica); grandchildren: Ellen Batchelder, Stacy Landry (Wesley), Bradley Batchelder, Christina Marvin (Kade), and Audrea Priour (Curtis Sr.) and eight, great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A graveside service was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Greenlawn Cemetery.
“Our daddy, grandpa, and great-grandpa will be missed, but one day we will join him in our Savior’s presence. The circle of life continues.
