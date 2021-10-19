Opal Florene (Davis) Windham, 81, of Port Lavaca, lovingly known to most as “Flo”, went to be with the Lord, Oct. 14, 2021. She was born Oct. 25, 1939 in Bauxite, Saline, Ark. to the late Robert Paul Davis and Ollie Mae Young.
She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1958 and furthered her education at Victoria College. She continued her education, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1972, and a Master of Science degree from East Texas State University in 1978. She taught physical education and science in Calhoun County for 33 years, before retiring in 2006.
She is survived by Clifton Baccus, of Port Lavaca; sons, Lance (Lauren), Chris Mitchell (Flora); and daughter, Wendy McBride (Roy), all of Port Lavaca; sisters, Linda Branum (Eugene), of Estill Springs, Tenn., Crystal Melton (Tommy), of Keene; brothers, Kenneth Davis, of Sardis, Ark., Curtis Davis, of Easley, SC; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who will all cherish her memory. She was loved and respected by all. Her personality fit the Bible verse “The meek shall inherit the earth”. Psalms 37:11
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Mitchell Windham; sisters, Jewell Wall, Mary Davis, Ruby Anderson, Pearl Davis; and brother, Rodney Davis; daughter Tena Kay; and son-in-law, Roy McBride.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
