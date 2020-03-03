Opal Marie Hayes, 90, of Port Lavaca, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born Aug. 22, 1929 in Port Lavaca to Robert and Matilda Jakubik Mikula.
Opal worked for many years as the assistant county clerk. She was active in the Presbyterian Church, VFW ladies auxiliary and she counted votes every year for the county.
She is survived by her daughter, Marianna Knight (David); son, Jimmy Hayes (Paula); niece, Dale Ann Griffith (Kavin); grandchildren: Ellen Heiman, Cassidy Hayes, Everleigh Henke and Landry Hayes; and great-grandchildren: Hannah Heiman, Hayes Heiman, Hagen Heiman and Brehm Henke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Troy Hayes; parents; sisters, Berthie Jo Mikula and Ollie Marie Cuellar; and brother, Ludwig C. Mikula.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at First Presbyterian Church of Port Lavaca with Rev. Chuck Kimball officiating. Burial will follow in Six Mile Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Everett Wood, Ryan Darilek, Todd Heiman, Cassidy Hayes, Landry Hayes and Garrett Henke. Honorary Pallbearers are Kavin Griffith and Larry Waters.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon for her love and care.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Port Lavaca.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
