Oscar Rowe Guadalupe Sanchez, 43, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born Nov 23, 1976 in Port Lavaca to Robert Sanchez Jr. and Esmeralda Hill Sanchez, of Port Lavaca.
He is survived by his parents; daughters, Ezra Jae Sanchez and Alexis Marie Sanchez, both of Port Lavaca; sons, Jacob Payne Sanchez, of Victoria, Joell Orion Sanchez, of Port Lavaca; Dominic Miguel Rodriguez and Andrew Xavier Rodriguez, both of Port Lavaca; sisters, Nicole Josie Sanchez and Renae Angelena Rendon, of Port Lavaca; brothers, Robert Sanchez III, of Port Lavaca, Jeremy Isaiah Sanchez of San Antonio, and Joshua Sanchez, of Mobile, Alabama. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Oscar Rowe Guadalupe Sanchez Jr.; maternal grandparents, Guadalupe Hill and Josefa O. Hill; paternal grandparents, Robert Sanchez Sr. and Saledonia C. Sanchez.
Visitation began from 5-9 p.m. Monday, June 1, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Pallbearers were Robert Sanchez III, Jeremy I. Sanchez, Jacob P. Sanchez, Joshua M. Sanchez, J. R. Sanchez, and Gilbert L. Saldivar II.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joell O. Sanchez, Eric Sanchez, Isaiah Sanchez, Dominic Sanchez, Ayden I. Serena, Zachary Flores-Sanchez, Jason Sanchez and Erica Vela Sanchez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300
