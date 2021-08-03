Pablo “Pulaco” Esquivel, 63, of Point Comfort, passed away peacefully Friday, July, 30, 2021, with Virginia by his side.
Pablo loved to work! He had a zest for life and enjoyed completing projects whether mowing, demolition, rebuilding or numerous mechanical repairs- he did them with a smile. He also loved to go to the game rooms, he never knew a stranger and was known for his loyalty and big heart. Pablo is preceded in death by his parents Toribio and Delphino Agrego Esquivel, his brothers; David, Matthew, Toribio, Celestino and a sister, Carman.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife: Virginia Gomez Esquivel, one brother Calistro Esquivel and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Honorary pallbearers include Matthew Esquivel, Paul Esquivel, Toby Esquivel, Freddy Alvarez, David Farmer, Cary Kneupper and Lane Kneupper.
A celebration of life will held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at Drifters Hall (5287 FM 3084 the old K.C. Hall) in Port Lavaca followed by a luncheon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.