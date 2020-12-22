Patricia “Sissy” McBride Pope, 64, of Olivia, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 11, 2020. She was born July 31, 1956 in Port Lavaca to Raymond A McBride and Alice A McBride.
She is survived by her daughter Jenia Thompson (Matt), of Rockport, Jessie Pope, of Olivia, and Kaylin Thompson, of Victoria; son, Trevor Pope, of Point Comfort; brothers, Raymond G. McBride and Mitchal McBride (Mary); and five grandchildren whom she loved spending time with.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin (Gene) Pope; and brothers, Roy A. McBride and Ronald A. McBride.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
