Patsy Ruth Vaughan Pentecost marched into heaven Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. She was born in Pottawattamie County, Oklahoma to Otto and Francis Vaughan.
Patsy lived most of her childhood and teenage years in New London, following the New London School explosion in 1937. There, Patsy fell in love with music and band, serving as a majorette. She remained close to her fellow classmates (’48) throughout her life. Patsy attended Baylor University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1952. Her times at Baylor were some of her dearest memories. She participated in the Baylor University Golden Wave Marching Band as part of the first group of “Golden Girls” in 1948. She stayed an active supporter and encourager of the band all her life later laying the foundation for the Donald I Moore Scholarship and alumni band. She, along with husband Jerry, served as ambassadors for Baylor, both officially and unofficially, throughout their life “flinging their green and gold afar.”
The day after graduation, she married L.V. “Jerry” Pentecost. She did secretarial work for several companies including Shell and Humble while living in Houston and San Antonio. When the couple settled in Galena Park, she became actively involved in First Baptist Church. The couple adopted a daughter and a son in 1961 and another daughter in 1967. In 1970 they moved to Port Lavaca where she became a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca helping to start the children’s choir program and girl’s GA’s.
Patsy combined her love of music and her love of children by teaching the children’s primary choir. She also served as an organist at First Baptist Church Galena Park and Port Lavaca and continued to twirl with the Baylor Alumni Band into her 80s. Many attending Baylor football games would recognize her as the tiniest twirler on the field. Independently, she taught piano and twirling and she served as a substitute teacher in the Calhoun County Schools, reporting that she was “having a ball. Those kids know I love them.” Following a family accident, Patsy manned the Calhoun County crisis hotline for many years in service to her community.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. L.V. “Jerry” Pentecost; her son, Gerald Guy Pentecost; and daughters, Dr. Joyce Hnatek (Joe) and Cheryl Smith (Brian). Those blessed to have called her “Grandma” are: Sarah Brown (Colin), Joshua Hnatek, Caleb Hnatek, Samuel Hnatek, Chye Harabis (Bailey) and Kelyn Smith. She was very proud of the newest member of her family, great-grandson, Simeon Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jaqueline Vaughan Barton.
Patsy loved Jesus, Jerry and her family, people, especially children, Baylor, and music. She wanted to share those loves with everyone else so that they could experience the joy and fun that she had. Patsy’s life was a testament to the great redemptive love of Christ and her family prays that God would be glorified in her death as He was in her life.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca with Rev. John Griffin officiating. Burial was at Little River Baptist Cemetery in Jones Prairie outside of Cameron at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
