Pauline M. Delgado, 92, of Port Lavaca, peacefully passed Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, away after a lengthy illness. She was born June 30, 1928 in Penitas to the late Juan and Catarina Martinez.
She married Alfonso M. Delgado Sept. 21, 1947 in Port Lavaca. She was a beautiful, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by daughter, Gloria Ochoa (Edward Rendon), of Port Lavaca; sons David Delgado (Nancy) of Victoria and Juan Alfonso Delgado (Cindy) of Wharton; sisters: Ascencion “Bebe” Lopez, Alicia Mata, Melda Ramon (Jesus), of Calallen, Linda Bayarena, of Houston, Katie Delgado (Jim), of Fredericksburg, Virginia; brother, Elias Martinez, of Houston. She is also survived by her 12 pride-and-joy grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sisters, Anita Escobedo, Nila Lopez; and brothers, Gregorio Martinez and Cleofas Martinez.
Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.