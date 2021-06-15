Pearl L. Koronczok, 81, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born July 19, 1939 in Corpus Christi to the late Everette Granger and Margie (Wiess) Granger.
After graduation from Calhoun High School in 1957, she married Roman Koronczok. They had two children, Wayne Koronczok and Bradley Koronczok. She worked at the First State Bank of Port Lavaca for a number of years before moving to Houston, and later, Weston Lakes.
Pearl enjoyed cooking, reading, dancing, shopping, crabbing and wading the shores of Magnolia Beach and Corpus Christi beach and feeding the seagulls. Pearl was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved and cared for her family. She also always loved and cared for her extended family and friends.
Pearl is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fabian Roman Koronczok; her sons, Roman Wayne Koronczok and Bradley Alan Koronczok and wife, Theresa; her grandson, Matthew Koronczok and wife, Eva; granddaughter; Katie Koronczok; and three great-grandsons, Silas, Fabian and Vincent Koronczok.
Pearl was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and loved God, her Lord Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. Her spirit now rests with joy in them.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Grace Memorial Chapel, located at 8819 US Hwy 87 North in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery next to the chapel.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
