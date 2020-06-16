Pedro Leal, 83, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Olivia to the late Santos Leal and Esther Perez Leal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Estella Garza Leal, of Port Lavaca; daughters, Oralia Leal and Silvia Gonzalez (Cruz), of Port Lavaca; sons, Oscar Leal (Irma) and David Leal (Carol), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Tomasa Lara and Teresa Mendoza, of Port Lavaca, Petra Duenez, of Victoria, Esther Gonzales, of San Antonio, Libby Ramirez and Stevie Reyna, of Victoria and Mary Jane Leal, of Port Lavaca; brothers, Santos Leal, of California, Edward Leal, of Port Lavaca, and Tony Leal, of Dallas. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Teresa Cantu, Maxi Crouch, Daniela Loya and Oscar Leal Jr. and great-grandchildren: Kashney, Ava, Vance, Jace, Hailey, Jaxon, P.J., Owen, Bradey and Cici.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Concepcion Galindo and Guadalupe Leal; brothers, Felix Leal and Abram Leal.
Services will begin from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Oscar Leal Jr., Rene Cantu, Jeremy Loya, Kyle Crouch, John Leal and Oscar Leal. Honorary pallbearers are David Leal, Jose Montenegro, Cruz Gonzalez Jr., Abram Leal Jr., Lupe Martinez and Tony Leal.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required for services.
2 Timothy 4:7-8
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteousness Judge, will award me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing”
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
