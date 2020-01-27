Peggy Jean Broussard, of Port Lavaca, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Citizens Hospital in Victoria after a courageous two-month battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1958 in Port Lavaca to Nathan Bobby and Lorraine Matson.
Peggy was a graduate of Calhoun High School’s Class of 76’. On July 29, 1977, she married Allen, her high school sweetheart. She was a devoted and loving wife, caring mother and “Gama” to her three beloved grandsons. She worked hard caring for the Matson cattle and farming, but devoted every spare minute to her family.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allen Joseph Broussard; sons, Derek Nathan Broussard (Kara), of Victoria, Troy Quenton Broussard (Haleigh), of Port Lavaca; grandsons, Dylan Andrew Broussard, Case Matson Broussard, of Victoria, and Oliver Quinn Broussard, of Port Lavaca; sisters Linda Sue Matson, of Longmont, Colorado, Janice Matson Holladay (Tony), of Port Lavaca; and numerous young men and women that she considered her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Riley Matson Holladay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center online at gifts.mdanderson.org or the American Cancer Society.
An informal memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
