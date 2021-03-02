Perfecto Heysquierdo, 68, a native of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. He was born, March 1, 1952 in Port Lavaca to Johnnie Heysquierdo and Paula Martinez.
Perfecto leaves to cherish his memory his loving children: daughters, Brenda Heysquierdo, of Port Lavaca, Monica Sanchez, of Austin, and son, Robert Heysquierdo, of Port Lavaca; sisters: Ninfa Cruz, Margarita Hisquierdo, Sandra Ruiz, Elizabeth Heysquierdo and Theresa Guevara, all of Port Lavaca, Beatrice Briones and Barbara Jean Hernandez, of Victoria; brothers, Johnnie Ramirez, Chris Heysquierdo, of both of Port Lavaca, and Richard Heysquierdo, of Fort Piecies, Florida.
Family and friends will gather for visitation from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, in Port Lavaca. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.