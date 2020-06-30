Rafael Briceno, 55, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born March 21, 1965 in San Ciro de Acosta, SLP Mexico to Constantino Briceno and Ynocencia Nieto Briceno of San Ciro de Acosta, SLP Mexico.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maria Del Carmen Herrera Briceno, of Port Lavaca; daughters, Veronica Briceno (Jonathan Ramirez), Patricia Herrera (Mica), Angelica Briceno Hernandez (Jose), all of Port Lavaca, and Elizabeth Briceno, of Magnolia; son, Rafael Briceno Jr. (Jessica), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Leticia Briceno, of Port Lavaca, Manuela Mendez (Bulmaro), of Tyler and Ma. De Los Angeles Briceno, of Mexico; brothers, Juan Briceno (Veronica), of Port Lavaca, and Antonio Briceno (Patricia), of Baycliff. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren.
Visitation began from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 25, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation resumed at 9 a.m. Friday, June 26, with a funeral mass celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rafael Briceno Jr., Giovanni Ramirez, Jonathan Briceno, Juan Briceno, Antonio Briceno and Cristian Mendez. Honorary pallbearers are Angel Padilla, Guadalupe “Guarnia” Ortiz, Mark Dietzel, Arturo Madera, Jonathan Ramirez and Jose A. Hernandez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
