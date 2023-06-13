Ramiro Escobar Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2023. He was born Dec. 4, 1945.
He is survived by three sons, Ramiro Jr., Carlos and Robert Lee; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five brothers and two sisters.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Antonia Escobar, and parents, Maria Escobar and Marcelino Escobar Sr.
Services were held Saturday, June 3, at Grace Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramiro Escobar, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.