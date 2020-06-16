Ramon Hinojosa III, 42, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born July 9, 1977 in
Port Lavaca to Ramon Hinojosa Jr. and Patricia V. Hinojosa of Port Lavaca.
He is survived by his parents; his wife of 23 years, Connie G. Hinojosa, of Port Lavaca; daughters, Ailsa Velez (Matthew) and Vanessa Hinojosa, of Port Lavaca; son, Roman Hinojosa, of Port Lavaca; sisters, Jaclyn Hernandez (Roland), of Port Lavaca, and April Mendoza (Mark), of Victoria. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ezrah and Matthew Velez, Jr., of Port Lavaca and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with a Rosary at 1 p.m. A chapel service followed officiated by Fr. Tommy Chen.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in
Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, 361-552-2300.
