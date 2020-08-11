Randall Pryale Smith Jr. passed away Tuesday, June 30. Born in Fort Worth Aug. 13, 1943, he was the only child of Randall P. Smith, Sr. and Ruth Gwaltney.
Randy was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University earning his degree in mechanical engineering in 1965. He was passionate about his love for A&M. He was a Ross Volunteer, remained close friends with many of his college buddies and even served on the Board of the College of Engineering. A U.S. Army Captain, Randy was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served as a helicopter pilot from 1967-1970 where he received a Bronze Star, 17 Air Medals and an Army Commendation Medal. He remained close friends with his army buddies and was a lifelong member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.
Randy had a long and successful career beginning in 1970 at Houston Lighting and Power Company and Texas Power and Light Company. After moving the family to Baton Rouge, Randy owned and operated several successful Engineering firms from 1979 through 1987. In 1987 Randy went to work for Formosa Plastics Corporation in what would be his proudest career accomplishment. In 1989, Randy transferred to the NJ headquarters as Director of EH&S. In 1990 he was reassigned to the Point Comfort plant where he served as director of maintenance until 1995 when he was promoted to assistant vice-president of maintenance. In 1998 he was promoted to VP/GM of the Texas plant until his retirement in 2016. Randy loved Formosa and was dedicated to the employees and surrounding community, serving in many volunteer roles and supporting important community organizations.
In 1965 Randy married the love of his life, Patricia “Patsy” Smith after meeting her on a blind date during an Aggie football game. They were married for 53 years and, upon his retirement, Randy dedicated himself to taking care of her, never leaving her side before she passed away after a long battle with Leukemia in 2018. Randy was a loving son, husband, father to two sons and a daughter, Pops to his five adoring grandchildren, cousin, brother-in-law, and a good friend to so many. His laugh was contagious and his love of life was immense. He and Patsy enjoyed trips around the world, horse racing, cruising and casinos.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.
He is survived by his children, Randy Smith, of Baton Rouge, Greg Smith, of Denham Springs and his wife, Angel, and their three children, Olivia, Ethan and Owen, and his daughter, Cindy Nami, of San Marcos, and her husband, Buddy, and their two children, Cooper and Wyatt. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Audrey Halfen, of Dallas, and his brother-in-law, Charlie Halfen of Austin and his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Elizabeth, along with many cousins and extended family.
In an effort to accommodate the many family and friends whom would want to share in a celebration of his life, an event will be held at a later date. Additional information will be provided as soon as things are finalized.
