On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, Raul Israel Villarreal (Roy), age 76, of Port Lavaca, completed his journey on this earth after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 17, 1945, in Yorktown to the late Raul Villarreal and Mary Alice Vargas Villarreal.
Roy led a life full of excitement and love, creating special memories with every path he crossed. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964-67. He married his childhood sweetheart, Elvira Reyes in 1965 and started a whole new chapter of his story. He became an exceptional family man who had a variety of titles, such as daddy, Uncle Roy, popo, poco and coco. Nonetheless, he wore many hats and was deeply loved by his entire clan. He retired from Alcoa at age 55 after 33 years of service and then worked as a shipping agent and a security guard until he fully retired.
His love of sports as a child continued throughout his life as he coached his children and grandchildren. He was a master storyteller, an avid gambler, a dedicated Washington Redskins fan, a true friend and a gregarious soul who never met a stranger. His absence will leave a profound void in this world.
He is survived by his wife, Elvira R. Villarreal; daughter, Alisa Villarreal, of Port Lavaca; son, Orlando Villarreal (Rachel), of Victoria; sister, Betty Salinas (Mike), of Port Lavaca, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Nicholas Villarreal, Thaelen Villarreal, Evie Villarreal, Alyssa Villarreal, Raedyn Villarreal and Olivia Villarreal as well as six great-grandchildren: Nollie Castillo, Ayden Trevino, Myles Jude Villarreal, Karsyn Sauseda, Draevyn Villarreal and Camila Villarreal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rene Villarreal; and baby sister, Mary Alice Vargas.
Visitation began from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Pallbearers were Thaelen Villarreal, Nicholas Villarreal, Manny Pena, Abram Leal, John Leal, Travis Warden, Leo Reyes and Victor Arellano. Honorary pallbearers were Manuel Resendez, Mike Salinas, Rey Reyes, his La Finca Restaurant friends who affectionately referred to him as “Don Raul” and his friends and staff from Davita Dialysis in Port Lavaca.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
