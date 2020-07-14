Raymond Leonard, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away July 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1939 in Port Lavaca to Jack and Sedalia Leonard.
He was a pastor, friend, brother, husband, and father. In addition, he was a veteran and retired from Formosa Plastics as a pipe fitter. He was married to Dorothy Hill Leonard for 58 years.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Dorothy Leonard; son, Raymond Butler; granddaughters, Rajnan Butler and Brooklyn Butler; son, Attorney Christopher Leonard; daughter-in-law, Gloria Leonard, granddaughter, Makenzy Leonard; grandsons, Caleb Leonard, Christian Leonard and Elijah Leonard; daughter, Dr. Ramona Leonard Riley; son-in-law, Kevin Riley; grandson, Jack Riley; granddaughters: Mia Riley and Celeste Riley; and his daughter, Renita Sedalia Leonard, and a diaspora of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
There will be a wake from 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Pilgrim’s Christian Church, located at 1300 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. The immediate family and church members will have a private service and burial at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service celebrating his life will be planned at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.