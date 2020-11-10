Raymundo R. Cuellar Sr., 86, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born Jan. 23, 1934 in Runge to Jesus and Quirina Reyes Cuellar.
He worked as a fisherman and was a member of Bethel Assembly of God where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69.5 years, Celia S. Cuellar; children: Raymond Cuellar Jr. (Carmen), Linda Ramirez (Jimmy Ramirez), Gilbert Cuellar (Rosa), Silvia Cuellar (Robert Granados), Virginia Cruz (Raymundo) and Jesse S.Cuellar (Minerva); siblings, Seferino Cuellar (Velia), Robert Cuellar and Mary Garcia (Johnny); 44 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Delia Cuellar; son, Ricardo “Ricky” Cuellar; siblings: Domingo Cuellar, Lenore Luna, Celedonia Sanchez, Frank “Nopales” Cuellar, Joe R. Cuellar, and Jessie Cuellar Jr.
A Visitation was held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home chapel. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joey Cuellar, Ray Peña, Paul Cuellar, Ruben Silvas, Abel Martinez and Jesse Cuellar Jr.
Memorial donation may be made to Bethel Assembly of God.
Words of comfort may be made to the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
