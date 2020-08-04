Rebecca Gail Gillespie, 52, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. She was born May 17, 1968 to the late Nelson and Vernelle Fortenberry Gillespie.
Becca spent many years in Port Lavaca working as manager of Sonic Drive-In. She made many lasting relationships while there, being a “momma” to many of her employees before returning to her hometown of Woodsboro, where she worked for Refugio County as a dispatcher for the last 14 years. She was a huge fan of her hometown Woodsboro Eagles. Her position as a dispatcher was her passion and she loved not only her job, but the girls she worked with. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro and was a very giving person, who spent many hours volunteering to help others.
She is survived by her nephews: Dustin Oliver, Bowen Stockton, Kade Stockton and Caleb Krause; nieces, Kamryn Stockton and Hannah Rogers; and sisters, Jennifer (Benjamin) Gillespie Stockton and Sharon (Jeff) Vaught.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Gillespie; and nephew, Ryan Edwards.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Services were at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro. Burial followed at LaRosa Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dustin Oliver, Caleb Krause, Cole Weaver, Chase Weaver, James Fortenberry and Jason Gillespie.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Rebecca Gillespie Criminal Justice Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 144, Woodsboro, Texas 78393. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334
