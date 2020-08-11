Rene Barrientes Sr. went to be with the Lord July 30, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born Aug. 11, 1949 in Robstown to the late Manuel and Matilda Zamora Barrientes.
Rene was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed watching Westerns.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Velma Barrientes; children: Esperanza Baldera, Matilda Barrientes, Rene Barrientes Jr., and Erika Barrientes; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, David and Manuel Barrientes, and Dalia Lindsey and Rosalinda Barrientes.
Private services were held Thursday, Aug. 6.
Arrangements and direction by Grace Funeral Chapel.
