Richard M. Ryon Jr., 93, of Corpus Christi passed away June 5, 2020. He was born Aug. 21, 1926 to Richard M. Ryon Sr. and Dolly Ryon in Seadrift.
Mr. Ryon was retired from Motorola where he worked as an electronic engineer. He was an inventor with electronics having six patents on behalf of Motorola and TI. Consumers today are using his inventions when they drive a car, use a calculator, cell phone, etc. He served in the US Navy Reserve and was the only person who could troubleshoot/repair the computer system on the B-36 bomber, which held the atomic bomb during the cold war. He would have to fly with the crew many times for 40 hours. He was also a Methodist.
He is survived by his son, Richard Edwin Ryon (Janet); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ana Mae Ryon; daughter, Cherri Ann Ryon Lawson; and parents.
A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 123 Newlin St. in Port Lavaca. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Seadrift Cemetery in Seadrift with Pastor Cody Logan of First United Methodist Church in Seadrift officiating and military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard.
The family sends a special heartfelt thanks to the Aguayo family: Patsy, Danika and Paul for your years of care and love.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
