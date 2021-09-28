Richard “Rick” Thompson, age 71, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. He was born Dec. 30, 1949 in Fort Hood to the late Gerry Janette Thompson and William Thomas Thompson.
Richard graduated from Harlingen High School and proudly served in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He retired from Formosa after more than 30 years. Rick loved bowling, fishing and gambling. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He attended many of the kids’ football, baseball and soccer games. However, sometimes his zest for the games got the better of him and he was asked to sit in the car. He loved spending time with all the little ones and was great with Legos and play dough. Rick had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around with everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Thompson, of Port Lavaca; daughters, Jennifer Powers (Nelson), Michele Thompson, Laura Thompson and son, John Keith Thompson (Janice); grandchildren: Zachary Paul Powers, Devon Anthony Thompson, Logan Athey, Ty Athey, and Jacob Thompson; great-grandchildren, Obi Athey, Jacoby Athey and Sophia Lynn Athey; two fur babies, Maddie Mavis and Tank.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
If desired, family requests donations be made to Calhoun County Animal Shelter, 201 Stringham Drive, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 and Warrior’s Weekend, 3603 Miori Lane Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www. gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
