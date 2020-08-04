Richard S. Barton, 82, of Port Lavaca, passed away July 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1937 in Bay City to Albert Lee Barton and Frances Bell King Barton.
He was an electrical engineer for Union Carbide / Dow. He was a Presbyterian.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin Barton Sikes and Cindy L. Barton; and three grandchildren, Alexandra Weed, Riley Sikes and Macy Elledge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Tanner Barton, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Memorial Medical Center Volunteers, 815 N Virginia St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
