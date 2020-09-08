Richard “Wedo” Flores, 60, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1960 in Port Lavaca to the late Adelaido Flores Sr. and Leonor Cuellar Luna.
He is survived by sisters: Senaida “Cindy” Uribe, of Ingelside, Mary Ann De Los Santos, of Corpus Christi, Martha Flores, of Port Lavaca, Yolanda Luna, of Baytown and Rosemary Benavides, of Port Lavaca.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Benancio “Benny” Luna; brothers, Norberto Sanchez, Robert “Ribs” Flores and Adelaido Flores Jr.
Visitation began from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. James Dvoark officiating.
Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jacob Lopez, Joe Sanchez, Vincent Times and Tre Macias.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.