Beloved mother, Rita McPhillips Dowd, passed away April 25, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born June 4, 1934 in Manchester, England and came to Texas in 1954 as a GI bride.
She raised her family in Port Lavaca before moving to Victoria briefly and then New Braunfels to fulfill her career as a geriatric social worker. Rita was active in her profession. She worked for many years at Champ Traylor Memorial Hospital and Trinity Shores Nursing Home in Port Lavaca and Eden Home in New Braunfels. She participated in the Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Altar Society, the VFW Auxiliary, and was a volunteer with many community organizations. Rita was known for her grace and smile. She was loving and kind, warm, generous and funny to the very end. She was a wonderful mother and friend and will be forever missed.
She was a loving mother to Michael Dowd, Catherine Gleinser (David), Timothy Dowd (Susan), Nancy Dowd, Bridget McPhillips, Andrew Dowd, Samuel Dowd (Annie) and Sean Dowd (Suzanne). She had 17 grandchildren, and was Nana to 11 great-grandchildren and four great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary McPhillips; sisters, Winifred Doyle and Catherine Jones; brother, Peter McPhillips, and her sons, Michael, Timothy and Andrew.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Internment to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
We would like to thank Hope Hospice and private caregiver, Kimberly VanHoozen, for their loving care. If you would like to honor Rita’s memory with a donation, please consider Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.