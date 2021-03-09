Robert Alan Pelech, 62, a native of Port Lavaca, passed away at his home, Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. He was born Sept. 25, 1958 to the late Elo Edward and Cecilia Adamek Pelech.
Robert graduated from Calhoun High School. He married his love, JoAnn Mooney, and they were together more than 20 years before her passing in 2018. He was an avid antique car enthusiast and enjoyed restoring and refurbishing antique cars and old-world war II military vehicles.
He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Juranek and her husband, Edwin and Michael Pelech and his wife, Monica; six nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Gloria Greiner.
Family and friends gathered for visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. A Rosary was prayed at 6 p.m. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rian Juranek, Eric Juranek, James Pelech, Patrick Pelech, Joshua Nylund and Willis Brown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
