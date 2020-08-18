Robert Lucio Aguayo passed away Aug. 8, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born in Victoria Sept. 6, 1962 to the late Lucio and Rosemary Contreras Aguayo.
Bobby became a licensed plumber over 30 years ago. He excelled in his trade and worked for numerous local companies throughout his career including, Mr. Rooter, Edward’s Plumbing and Port Lavaca Plumbing. During his plumbing career he met numerous people that throughout his life became friends. He enjoyed restoring his classic Chevy pick-up truck during his down time. He combined two of his favorite hobbies fishing and barbequing, to make countless family memories. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. As such, his absolute favorite past time consisted of spending quality time with his closest loved ones and his dog, Moose. He was truly kind, always giving without expecting anything in return. He was known for his generous heart, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Most importantly, he was devoted to and followed the word of our Lord Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Evangelina Aguayo; children: Solomon Aguayo and wife, Gwen Perez, of Port Lavaca, Christopher Aguayo and wife, Misty, of North Carolina, Luisa Morong and husband, Scott, of Vail, Arizona, Roberta L. Aguayo and husband, Samuel Trevino Jr., of Port Lavaca, and SPC Jimmy J. Aguayo of Victoria; siblings Margie Ramirez and husband Ray, Raymond Aguayo and wife, Angie, Ellen Salazar and husband, Gregorio Olvera, Ruthie Ann Williams, Vicente Z. Aguayo and Christopher Gino Aguayo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Aguayo; and nephews, Damian Garcia and Eric Lee Rivas.
Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
