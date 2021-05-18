Robert Lynn “Bobby” Sanders passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the age of 89. He was born Oct. 27, 1931 in Mount Calm to John Lee Sanders and Ruby Dee (Rogers) Sanders.
After serving in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954, Bobby married Barbara Ann Greenhill at Bowman Baptist Church in Hubbard March 29, 1955. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Port Lavaca where he began his career at Union Carbide as an operator.
Bobby was a dedicated and loving family man. He enjoyed bowling, watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys, country and western music and bluegrass music.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara Ann Sanders, of Port Lavaca; two daughters, Janet Lynn (Sanders) Loewe and husband, Darrell of La Salle and Cynthia “Cyndi” Ann (Sanders) McGrew and husband, Rex Fletcher, of Bronson; two sisters, Dot Woodall, of Hubbard, and Clara Schulze, of Malone; four grandchildren, Tiffany Craft and husband, Joe, of Sealy, Brance “Bubba” Loewe and wife, Cody, of Vanderbilt, Justin McGrew and wife, Ashley, of Port Lavaca, and Jared McGrew and wife, Kinsey, of Victoria; six great-grandchildren: Kameron Craft and fiancé, Danyelle Glass, of Gonzales, Kelsye Craft and fiancé, Ross Janish, of San Marcos, Breanna McGrew, of Port Lavaca, Bristol McGrew, of Port Lavaca, Maris McGrew, of Victoria and Hallie McGrew, of Victoria; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou Sanders Hugo and her daughter, Patricia; and his dad’s second wife, Ruth Bankston Sanders.
Bobby was laid to rest Sunday, May 16, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. Rev. Ricky Woodall officiated the graveside service.
Serving as pallbearers were Bubba Loewe, Justin McGrew, Jared McGrew, Kameron Craft, Joe Craft and Rayford Schulze.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.