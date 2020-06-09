Robert O. Jordan, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Victoria. He was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Seadrift to the late William G. Jordan and Miriam Patterson.
Robert was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1962. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca and was involved in the Masonic Lodge. Following his service in the Navy, he was employed with Alcoa as a maintenance mechanic for 12 years.
His intense desire to serve the Lord led him to attend New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where he received his diploma in pastoral ministry. Robert was an ordained minister for 42 years pastoring churches in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Texas. In 1982, he was employed by H.B. Zachry as a maintenance mechanic and served as bi-vocational pastor of First Baptist Church in Tivoli for 15 years. He was truly blessed by this church family and developed many long-lasting friendships. His greatest love was reading the scriptures and listening to hymns being sung or played.
His hobbies included gardening, fishing, working his crossword puzzles and reminiscing about his childhood with his brother, Billy Wayne. Their main topic of conversation was the weather.
Robert is survived by his wife, Betty J. Tharp Jordan of 46 years; daughters, Alicia Jordan, of Port Lavaca, Leslie Jordan, of Port Lavaca, and Paula Chandler, of Corpus Christi. Robert was the eldest of five siblings: Peggy Dworaczyk, of Seadrift, Vicky Morgenroth, of Seadrift; William (Billy) Wayne Jordan (wife Rae Jean), of Seadrift and Randolph (Randy) Jordan, of Seadrift.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca. Burial followed at Six Mile Cemetery with Pastor Marcos Gohlke will officiating.
Pallbearers were Anthony Gohlke, Greg Wynn, Jordan Dworaczyk, Dr. Bill McClellan, Darren Kelso and Joey Nunely.
Words of comfort maybe shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his honor to First Baptist
